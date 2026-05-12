Willmar Stingers Launch "EcoWater Beach Bash" for 2026 Season

Published on May 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce the new "EcoWater Beach Bash" promotion for the 2026 season at Bill Taunton Stadium.

For every Friday and Saturday home game this summer, fans will have the opportunity to purchase all-inclusive tickets in the EcoWater Beach for just $20 per person. Each ticket includes unlimited food along with bottomless beer, soda, and water throughout the game.

Only 30 Beach Bash tickets will be available per game, creating an exclusive and unique atmosphere for fans looking to enjoy Stingers baseball in one of the most popular areas of Bill Taunton Stadium.

Located down the third base line, the EcoWater Beach Bungalows provide one of the most distinctive fan experiences in the Northwoods League. Traditionally available through group memberships and private reservations, the EcoWater Beach area features Adirondack seating, high-top tables, and a relaxed beach-style environment perfect for summer baseball nights.

"Our goal is always to create affordable and memorable experiences for our fans," said Keaton Worley, Team President. "The EcoWater Beach Bash gives more people the opportunity to experience one of the premier areas of Bill Taunton Stadium while enjoying great food, drinks, and Stingers baseball."

In addition to the new single-game option, fans can still purchase EcoWater Beach Bungalow memberships:

8-Game Membership: $1,600 plus sales tax (choose any eight games)

Single-Game Bungalow Rental: $200 plus sales tax

Fans interested in reserving Beach Bash tickets or learning more about EcoWater Beach memberships can contact the Stingers front office or visit willmarstingers.com

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







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