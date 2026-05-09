Coordinated Business Systems & Stingers Announce Community All-Star Team

Published on May 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers and Coordinated Business Systems are pleased to announce the members of the 2026 Community All-Star Team. The Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star team was created to reward youth for being leaders in their community and provide them with a once in a lifetime Stingers experience.

Youth between the ages 8 to 14 were asked to submit answers to three different questions focusing on their community and how they make a positive impact. A committee reviewed over 200 applications and selected the nine winners based on their experiences and answers to the three questions.

The 2026 Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star Team Roster

Bella St. Michel - Age 8 (Willmar)

Marty Mueller - Age 8 (Belgrade)

Elise Sage - Age 9 (Grove City)

Luke Kuefler - Age 9 (Belgrade)

Elyse Swyter - Age 10 (Olivia)

Leven Peterson - Age 10 (Benson)

Lincoln Pappadackis - Age 10 (Willmar)

Parker Hoekstra - Age 10 (Willmar)

Roland Kadelbach - Age 10 (Litchfield)

Each of the nine-youth selected will be rewarded with an experience that will show what it is like to live the day in the life of a Stingers baseball player. Each of the nine youth will become a part of the Stingers Baseball Club on the Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star Night on Thursday, July 16.

The All-Star experience for the nine youth will include:

Be announced at an official press conference where they will be presented with their own custom Willmar Stingers jersey (name and number) and official cap

Be signed to a one-day promotional contract with the Willmar Stingers

Be presented with their very own Willmar Stingers baseball card, which will also be the giveaway for that evening's game

Have the chance to take batting practice and infield/outfield with the Willmar Stingers before the game

Be introduced to the crowd as an official member of the Stingers

Throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Thursday, July 16

Run on the field for the National Anthem with the Willmar Stingers team

Have the chance to sit in the dugout with the team for an inning during the game

Participate in several on-field activities during the game.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from May 9, 2026

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