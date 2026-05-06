Veteran's Appreciation Pre-Game Picnic on July 2nd

Published on May 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers and the Kandiyohi County Veterans Services Office have joined efforts to recognize veterans in the community for the annual Veterans Appreciation Night on Thursday, July 2 at Bill Taunton Stadium. All veterans will have the opportunity to contact the Kandiyohi County Veterans Services office and receive complimentary tickets that include a ballpark style meal while supplies last.

The Veterans Appreciation Night presented by the Kandiyohi County Veterans Services Office will feature a pre-game picnic from 6:00pm to 7:00pm followed by the Willmar Stingers game versus the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 7:05pm. Veterans and their families will have an opportunity to network and learn of services offered by the Kandiyohi County Veterans Service office.

If interested or want more information regarding the Veterans Appreciation Night, contact the Kandiyohi Country Veterans Services Office today. Veterans can either call (320) 231-6226 or visit their office at 2200 23rd St NE, suite 2080, Willmar, MN 56201.

The 2026 Willmar Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

About the Willmar Stingers:

The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.

For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 6, 2026

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