Willmar Stingers Announce Final Front Office Addition

Published on May 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce the addition of James Manker as the organization's Director of Player Personnel and Fan Experience for the 2026 season. In this role, Manker will play a key part in both the team's baseball operations and the overall experience delivered to Stingers fans throughout the summer.

Manker will oversee player personnel coordination, working closely with coaches, host families, and front office staff to ensure players have the resources and support needed for success during their time in Willmar. He will also assist in roster management, player communication, and day-to-day team operations throughout the season.

In addition to his responsibilities with player personnel, Manker will help lead fan engagement initiatives and game-day entertainment efforts at Bill Taunton Stadium. His role will focus on creating memorable experiences for fans while continuing to strengthen the connection between the Stingers organization and the Willmar community.

James Manker graduated from the University of Louisville in December 2025 after gaining valuable experience in collegiate summer and professional baseball. He spent the 2022 season with the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes before joining the Joliet Slammers for the 2023 and 2024 summers. Across those roles, Manker developed experience in baseball operations, player relations, and fan engagement, helping prepare him for his role with the Willmar Stingers.

"We are excited to bring James onto our staff for the 2026 season," said Keaton Worley, Team President. "His passion for baseball, ability to connect with people, and commitment to creating a first-class experience for both our players and fans make him a great fit for our organization."

The addition of Manker further strengthens the Stingers front office heading into the 2026 season, as the organization continues its commitment to providing a high-level experience both on and off the field.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from May 13, 2026

Willmar Stingers Announce Final Front Office Addition - Willmar Stingers

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