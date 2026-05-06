Huskies Announce 2026 Daily Specials: the Best Value in the Northland

Published on May 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







Get ready to head to Wade Stadium with an appetite! We are thrilled to unveil our full lineup of 2026 Daily Specials, bringing you the best value in the Northland all summer long. From ballpark classics to refreshing drinks, there is a deal waiting for you every single night of the week.

The week kicks off with a fan favorite- Mini Donut Monday, featuring our famous donuts for just $5.50 alongside $4.00 Miller Lites. We keep the momentum rolling with Tacos on Tuesday, where you can grab a Taco in a Bag for $5.50 and Twisted Teas for $4.00. Mid-week fans can take advantage of Weenie Wednesday, offering hot dogs for $3.75 and White Claws for $4.00.

The weekend atmosphere starts early with Thirsty Thursday, featuring $4.00 domestic draft beers to help you prep for the series ahead. On F'Real Friday, choose from a variety of milkshake flavors for $5.75 or enjoy a $4.00 Friday on the Rocks. Saturdays are perfect for cooling off with $5.50 Slushies and $4.00 Summer Shandys.

We wrap up each week with a packed Sunday Funday! Along with the inflatables and the chance for kids to run the bases, we are introducing Sunday Surprises. Each Sunday will feature a rotating special deal on various treats-like malt cups or ice cream sandwiches-to keep the whole family happy.







Northwoods League Stories from May 6, 2026

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