Huskies Bring Back Youth Baseball/Softball Camps for 2026 Summer

Published on April 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Huskies are excited to announce the return of their highly anticipated Youth Baseball & Softball Camps for Summer 2026. Designed to inspire and develop the next generation of athletes, these camps will once again give young players the opportunity to learn directly from high level collegiate baseball players, future pros, and the Huskies coaching staff.

Two camp sessions will be offered this summer-Each camp will run daily from 10:00am to 12:30pm and is open to youth baseball and softball players ages 6-14 of all skill levels.

July 10th-11th

July 27th-28th

Participants will receive hands-on instruction in hitting, fielding, pitching fundamentals, and game situations-all while building confidence and having fun in a positive, high-energy environment alongside Huskies players.

The cost to attend is $125 per session. As an added incentive, campers who register before July 1st, will receive a FREE Official 2026 Huskies Camp T-shirt.

"Our camps are all about creating unforgettable experiences for young players in our community," said the Huskies Owner/General Manager, Michael Rosenzweig. "Getting the chance to learn from our players and coaches is something special, and we are proud to continue offering this opportunity for young athletes."

Families are encourage to register their children early to secure their spot and take advantage of the early registration bonus.

To register, click here -> https://northwoodsleague.com/duluth-huskies/baseball-camps/

For more information or with any questions, please call (218) 786-9909 or email huskies@duluthhuskies.com.







Northwoods League Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.