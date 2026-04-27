Richmond Flying Mummies Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on April 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







Richmond, Ind. - Single game tickets for the inaugural season of the Richmond Flying Mummies are on sale now. Opening Night at Historic Don McBride Stadium is set for Monday, May 25 at 6:35 PM as the Flying Mummies take on the Lakeshore Chinooks.

2026 single game ticket pricing is as follows:

Home Plate Box: (behind home plate under the awning) - $15

1st Base & 3rd Base Grandstand: (bleacher seating outside the awning) - $10

Fans can also elevate their game day experience with all-inclusive options. First Base Patio tickets are available for $35 and include all-you-can-eat ballpark food and water/soda for the first two hours after first pitch, along with three drink tabs redeemable for beer or seltzer.

Accessible seating and companion seating options are available. Pricing does not include applicable taxes and fees.

Fans may purchase tickets to any of the 36 Flying Mummies home games through the following outlets:

By visiting the Ticket Office at Don McBride Stadium, located at 201 NW 13th St, Richmond, IN 47374. By phone by calling (765) 973-3447. Ticket delivery options include digital delivery, Will Call pickup, or mailed tickets for an additional charge. Online by visiting mummiesbaseball.com. Tickets can be printed at home or scanned directly from a mobile device.

Season ticket packages, group outings, and mini plans are also available. With Opening Night quickly approaching, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of the first season of Flying Mummies baseball.







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Richmond Flying Mummies Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Richmond Flying Mummies

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