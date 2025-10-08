Richmond Flying Mummies Soar into Northwoods League Baseball with Logo and Branding Reveal

Published on October 7, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







Richmond, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies, the newest addition to the Northwoods League's summer collegiate baseball circuit, today unveiled their official name, logo, and branding ahead of their inaugural 2026 season at Historic McBride Stadium. Blending ancient mystique with high-flying excitement, the Flying Mummies are set to wrap up fans in a whirlwind of fun, family-friendly entertainment.

In a nod to Richmond's rich history of innovation and community spirit-coupled with the uniqeness of two mummies on display in Richmond, Indiana and the time spent in Richmond by the Wright Brothers-the team name "Flying Mummies ¬Â evokes images of timeless legends taking flight on the diamond. "We're not just building a team; we're resurrecting the thrill of summer nights under the lights, ¬Â said team President/Managing Partner Matt Bomberg. "The Flying Mummies represent resilience, surprise, and that unbeatable rush of a comeback win. Richmond is ready to unwrap something truly special. ¬Â

The vibrant logo features a dynamic mummy character-flanked by the wings of a Wright Brothers inspired plane. Rendered in bold lines with a touch of whimsical glow, the design captures the essence of ancient lore meeting modern athleticism. Custom typography includes a sleek, script for "Flying Mummies ¬Â and a fun wrapped font of the word Mummies ensuring the marks pop on jerseys, caps, and scoreboards alike.

The Flying Mummies will kick off their home schedule in May 2026 at the newly renovated Historic McBride Stadium, a beloved landmark in Richmond since 1937. With capacity for over 2,000 fans and upgrades including premium seating, and family zones, the stadium is primed to become the heart of summer baseball in East Central Indiana.

"We're thrilled to be joining the Northwoods League family and the Richmond community, ¬Â said Flying Mummies GM Trevor Amerson. "Our commitment to community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier amateur baseball while fostering the next generation of talent. This isn't just about baseball-it's about wrapping our community in pride and possibility. ¬Â

Merchandise featuring the new logo and branding is now available online and in the team offices at McBride Stadium, with season ticket packages also available including the Mummies 5-Game Plan which includes all-you-can-eat food and drinks!

The new branding was created by John Worthen of Worthen Design.

Congratulations to Jacob Sparks for submitting the first entry for Mummies and Bobbie Williams for submitting that the name should have a flying or aviation theme. They will each win (2) SEASON TICKETS FOR LIFE along with an authentic new jersey, official game hat, and the honor of throwing out the 1st pitch on Opening Day.

Because their selection made it to the Final Five, the following fans will receive the new 5-Game Package which guarantees a ticket to five of the best games next summer (including the home opener), best seats, includes all you can handle food and beverage, an inaugural season hat, guaranteed season premium giveaways, and more!

Luke Howell

Richmond Plastic Dinos

Brad Hil

Richmond Stardust

Garrett Robertson

Richmond Wampus Cats

Jereme Jones

Richmond Groove

Fans can follow the team's journey and sign up for updates at FlyingMummies.com or @FlyingMummies on social media.







Northwoods League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.