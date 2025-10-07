Growlers Help 660 Kids Get Fitted for New Shoes at First Day Shoe Fund
Published on October 7, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Five members of our front office volunteered to help provide free & new athletic shoes to local elementary students.
Over 660 pairs of shoes were fit by Comstock Public Schools & Schoolcraft Elementary students through the First Day Shoe Fund.
The shoes go to kids in need at local public elementary schools for no cost to them.
Local businesses and non-profits purchase the shoes and donate them - but every kid has a different size foot.
That's where our team and many volunteers come in to help kids get their feet measured and sized for a good pair of shoes.
This program has impacted 33 local schools with 14 more on the list! We're just a small step in a process that leaves thousands of footprints.
Northwoods League Stories from October 7, 2025
- Growlers Help 660 Kids Get Fitted for New Shoes at First Day Shoe Fund - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- Growlers Help 660 Kids Get Fitted for New Shoes at First Day Shoe Fund
- Courtney Sharland Named 2025 Most Valuable Team Member
- Jaylynn Struth Named 2025 BUNTer of the Year
- Growlers Bring in Top Sports Consultant, Steve DeLay, for Fan Experience Workshop
- Kalamazoo Growlers Share 2025 Season Recap