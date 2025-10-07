Growlers Help 660 Kids Get Fitted for New Shoes at First Day Shoe Fund

Published on October 7, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Five members of our front office volunteered to help provide free & new athletic shoes to local elementary students.

Over 660 pairs of shoes were fit by Comstock Public Schools & Schoolcraft Elementary students through the First Day Shoe Fund.

The shoes go to kids in need at local public elementary schools for no cost to them.

Local businesses and non-profits purchase the shoes and donate them - but every kid has a different size foot.

That's where our team and many volunteers come in to help kids get their feet measured and sized for a good pair of shoes.

This program has impacted 33 local schools with 14 more on the list! We're just a small step in a process that leaves thousands of footprints.







Northwoods League Stories from October 7, 2025

Growlers Help 660 Kids Get Fitted for New Shoes at First Day Shoe Fund - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.