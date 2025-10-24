Growlers Donate $2,182 to Bronson Children's Hospital

Porter and the team visited Bronson Children's Hospital with a big check to donate $2,182.

The specialty jerseys were auctioned off and Growlers fans raised money - they were designed by kids receiving treatment.

Porter brought gifts, visited kids in their hospital rooms and took pictures with them.

The check presentation was to Child Life Specialist Brooke Heck and Major Gifts Officer Jenna Ellis with Bronson Healthcare.

Brooke is also a longtime 5-Game Miniplan holder and is the mom of her son that plays on the Jr Growlers.

What should we do for the 2026 jersey design that gives money back to Bronson Children's Hospital?







