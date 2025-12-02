Growlers Shortstop Noah Coy Receives 2025 Rawlings Hitting Award from Northwoods League

Published on December 2, 2025

The Northwoods League announced the recipients of the 2025 Rawlings Hitting Awards and Kalamazoo Growlers shortstop Noah Coy is among the recipients.

This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2025 regular season.

Coy played in 52 games and batted .363 at the plate, .473 SLG, .494 OBP, with 66 hits, 44 RBI's, 9 doubles and 4 triples in 2025.

The shortstop is entering his sophomore season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2026.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in Northwoods League Baseball since 2007. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners in each league will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings.

To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title.







