Fans Select 'Summer in Southwest Michigan' Jersey as Inspiration for 2026 Jersey

Published on October 20, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







We have a winner! The 'Summertime in Southwest Michigan' was voted as the jersey (submitted by Chad P.) that will serve as inspiration for the team's specialty jersey in 2026.

Our team will now alter logos to meet brand standards, get Northwoods League approval and work with Rawlings to create the jersey.

What else would you add or change to this jersey?

The team will wear these jerseys on Saturdays and be auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting the Advia Foundation.

This non-profit provides financial literacy and improves the quality of life for residents in the greater-Kalamazoo area.

Replica jerseys will also be made and sold at the team store with the proceeds benefiting the Advia Foundation too. A donation of $5,980 was given in 2025 because of the amazing support from fans.







