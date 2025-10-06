Courtney Sharland Named 2025 Most Valuable Team Member

Help us congratulate Courtney Sharland for being named our Most Valuable Team Member of the Year at the Kalamazoo Growlers.

She had a very impressive year as our Business Relations Director:

22% increase in corporate department revenue

67% growth in corporate season tickets

49% increase in corporate group outings

All while leading and teaching a group of interns this summer!

Congratulations to Courtney on an impressive 2025 season and we are all thankful for her hard work and dedication to the fan experience!







