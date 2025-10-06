Courtney Sharland Named 2025 Most Valuable Team Member
Published on October 6, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Help us congratulate Courtney Sharland for being named our Most Valuable Team Member of the Year at the Kalamazoo Growlers.
She had a very impressive year as our Business Relations Director:
22% increase in corporate department revenue
67% growth in corporate season tickets
49% increase in corporate group outings
All while leading and teaching a group of interns this summer!
Congratulations to Courtney on an impressive 2025 season and we are all thankful for her hard work and dedication to the fan experience!
Northwoods League Stories from October 6, 2025
- Courtney Sharland Named 2025 Most Valuable Team Member - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Hot Tots Add Four Former Interns to Front Office Team - Minot Hot Tots
- Emma Heller Is September Kid of the Month - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- Courtney Sharland Named 2025 Most Valuable Team Member
- Jaylynn Struth Named 2025 BUNTer of the Year
- Growlers Bring in Top Sports Consultant, Steve DeLay, for Fan Experience Workshop
- Kalamazoo Growlers Share 2025 Season Recap
- Growlers Honor Unsung Heroes with 2025 All-Star Staff Selections