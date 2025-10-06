Emma Heller Is September Kid of the Month

The Bismarck Larks and MDU Resources Group are proud to announce Emma Heller, a 6th grade student from Gackle-Streeter Public School, is the first 2025-2026 Larks Kid of the Month. As the September Kid of the Month, Emma will win four tickets to the 2026 Kid of the Year game, where she will receive on-field recognition and the opportunity to win a $1,000 scholarship from MDU Resources Group.

Emma's teacher, Tina Nitschke, nominated her for the award. Nitschke says Emma is a kind, respectful, and spirited young leader, who "shines in everything she does." Already making her hometown a more welcoming place, Emma is a great example of what makes a Kid of the Month so special.

"Emma is a natural leader-outgoing, helpful, and always willing to lend a hand to others," said Nitschke. "She sets high but attainable goals for herself and works hard to reach them, all while supporting others in doing the same."

At Gackle-Streeter Public School, Emma participates in student council, band (piano and oboe), choir, basketball, volleyball, and archery. Outside of the classroom, she's engaged in church activities and youth groups, where she continues to build strong connections and give back to her community.

As a standout example of Emma's leadership, she recently organized her classmates to create posters and announcements to build school spirit. Emma ensured every student had a role, paid special attention to including quieter classmates, then celebrated each person's contribution. Her leadership helped foster a strong sense of teamwork and pride in the school.

Emma also played a key role in the school's "Coins for Carnations" campaign, which raised funds to support elderly residents in her town. "Her enthusiasm and caring heart helped brighten many people's days," Nitschke added.

"Emma's dedication to others, her positive attitude, and her passion for making a difference stood out in every way," Rob Williamson, Bismarck Larks team president, said. "We're grateful to partner with MDU Resources to shine a light on amazing kids like Emma and support their bright futures."

The Larks encourage families, teachers, and community members to nominate other deserving students for upcoming Kid of the Month honors. In the 2026 season, one student will be awarded the grand prize of a $1,000 scholarship to their College SAVE account, provided by MDU Resources Group.







