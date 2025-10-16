Bismarck Larks Share 2025 Community Impact Report

The Bismarck Larks are celebrating fans and community partners for working together to raise $99,666 for local non-profits this season. With this contribution, the 2025 Larks season will leave an impact on young athletes, students, service providers, families facing debilitating disease, and so much more.

"Our organization's mission is to connect, celebrate, and contribute to our community," Rob Williamson, Larks president, said. "We have seen that powerful things happen when our friends and neighbors come together at the ballpark. We want them to know supporting the Larks means supporting the people around them."

2025 Fundraising Breakdown

$20,525 from specialty jersey auctions

$21,988 in silent auction donations and ticket fundraisers

$30,325 from in-game sponsor give back programs

$17,834 from Split the Pot Raffle dollars raised, including matching donations

$4,422 in Miracle Minute donations

$1,230 along with 150 backpacks, filled with school supplies, donated to Carrie's Kids from Knife River's Backpack Give Back program

Working Together for a Better Future

Total fundraising efforts supported 109 non-profit organizations in 2025, including local youth sports organizations and booster clubs and statewide advocacy groups.

Setting the stage for an impactful year, the Larks opened the season by recognizing the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, North Dakota Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Garrison Diversion Conservancy District for the nearly $2.4 million dollar investment of a new artificial turf and other ballpark upgrades. The improved facility gave college, high school, American Legion, and Northwoods League athletes a state-of-the-art playing experience.

Offering Families Impactful, Free Community Events

Outside of the team's 36 home games, Larks staff worked with community partners to put on 13 free community events. Many had a focus on giving back to the community, including the Jersey Food Drive, powered by Farmers Union Insurance, where Larks fans donated more than 3,300 pounds of food for the Great Plains Food Bank in a single day. Other events were designed to give children and families positive experiences to connect with their community, including the new Teddy's Whistle Stop Party at the Bismarck Depot. The event, powered by Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Medora Musical by bringing a free show to families in the heart of Bismarck.

Lifting Up Community Heroes

Players aren't the only ones who shine on the field during Larks games. The ballpark becomes a stage to spotlight the outstanding organizations, groups, and individuals that make Bismarck a great place to live. During an action-packed entertainment schedule, the following theme nights helped celebrate the Bismarck-Mandan community:

BSC Student, Staff & Alumni Night

DUI All-Star Enforcers Night

Education Day Game (1,206 kids and teachers admitted for free)

First Responders & USA Night

Host Family Appreciation Night

Karen Appreciation Night

Night of the Fans, celebrating our 500,000th fan in the ballpark

Teacher Appreciation Night

Touchstone Energy Member Appreciation Night

UMary Night

On top of that, 36 families shared their baby birds with our crowds, six heroes of youth sports were honored among 28 nominations in our Hidden Hometown Heroes program, 36 POW/MIA service members were honored and saluted, 33 teachers were recognized in the Kids' Choice Awards: Teacher of the Year program, nine Kids of the Month were highlighted and one Kid of the Year was awarded a scholarship.

Supporting Young Athletes

A core focus for the Larks continues to be supporting young people in their love for sports and development of skills. The Larks hosted the first ever MLB Pitch, Hit, and Run event for baseball players at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field. More than 70 participants competed in each category for the chance to advance to regional and national rounds of competition.

The Larks also hosted several camps throughout the summer, including beginner and intermediate baseball skills and technique instruction led by our coach and players, as well as a softball camp led by the Minot Honeybees (Northwoods League Softball).

Kidder County Girls Softball received the Northwoods League Share the Glove grant, which includes over $2,000 in Rawlings softball equipment.







