Mandan Middle School's Remmy Foster Is October Kid of the Month

Published on November 18, 2025

The Bismarck Larks and MDU Resources Group are honored to present Remmy Foster, a 6th grade student at Mandan Middle School, as the October Kid of the Month. Remmy represents perseverance, grit, and the power of community as he recovers from a traumatic brain injury. As Kid of the Month, Remmy will receive four tickets to a 2026 Larks game, a customized jersey, and a chance to win the $1,000 scholarship awarded to the Kid of the Year.

Remmy's accident happened the day before his 12th birthday. He hit his head going down a water slide and was knocked unconscious. Suddenly, the Fosters weren't sure what the next minute would bring.

"Sitting in the ER, seeing CT scans of his skull fracture and hearing things like traumatic brain injury," Matt Foster, Remmy's dad, recalled, "it was terrifying.

His trauma team identified a brain bleed and monitored it closely to determine whether surgery was needed. Luckily, Remmy showed signs of improvement over a few days and was able to avoid surgery.

"Numerous doctors have now said he is basically a miracle because of the fractures he has had and the brain bleed," Savannah, Remmy's mom, said.

After several days in the intensive care unit, Remmy went home with a robust treatment plan. His family monitored him closely for risk of seizure as the once very active 11-year-old became a 12-year-old who had to completely start over.

"Before my accident, I was really energetic and could do a bunch of things. But now after the incident, I can't do the things I want to like hockey," Remmy said. "I had to dig through putty and learn how to walk. I felt like I was a little dog on a belt."

Determined not to give up, Remmy returned to his 6th grade class at Mandan Middle School just two and a half weeks after the accident. Faculty and staff were an important component of his success, making modifications to Remmy's school day so he wouldn't have to navigate halls full of kids.

"Having met with Remmy and his parents initially, that was our first priority: tell us what you need and we will make it happen," Amanda Tomlinson, Mandan Middle School principal, explained.

Tomlinson credits her teachers and support staff for helping Remmy make such remarkable improvement.

"We go into teaching for that reason, for helping students at all skill levels and all abilities. So it was nice to go in and say, 'Hey, you got this. It's going to take some time. We're going to work together,'" John LaMontagne, one of Remmy's teachers, said.

Though he started back to school on shortened days and a modified schedule, Remmy quickly took on more. Eager to return to his old self, his teachers say Remmy's spirit wasn't injured.

"As a school teacher, our job is to help everyone, regardless of their adversities or their challenges," Paige Bondley, another of Remmy's teachers, said. "When you have a kid like Remmy who has faced some adversity and he's so willing to work hard, that just makes our lives easier."

By mid-November, Remmy's brain bleed has stopped and his skull fracture is on track to heal in a few months. Remmy's holding onto hope with his doctors that he could return to hockey by next year. Meanwhile, the Foster family is overwhelmed with gratitude for their community. From simple messages of outreach to helping them get dinner on the table, they say they never could have imagined the response. More than anything, they learned what their son was made of.

"He never really seemed to have a bad attitude," Matt said about Remmy. "He just knew what we needed to do every day."

The Larks encourage families, teachers, and community members to nominate other deserving students for upcoming Kid of the Month honors. In the 2026 season, one student will be awarded the grand prize of a $1,000 scholarship to their College SAVE account, provided by MDU Resources Group.







