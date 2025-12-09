Larks Announce 2026 Schedule, Celebrating 10th Anniversary

December 9, 2025

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks will celebrate a milestone Opening Day on Monday, May 25, 2026 against the St. Cloud Rox. The 10th anniversary season, presented by Farmers Union Insurance, will include 12 home games against in-state rivals, including a double header against the Badlands Big Sticks on July 11. Fans can look forward to innovative entertainment, an immersive experience, and a summer-long community-wide celebration at the ballpark.

"Releasing the schedule for our 10th season is incredibly personal to our team. A decade ago, this started as a dream, and today it's a community that continues to show up for one another summer after summer," John Bollinger, owner and CEO, said. "It's true that when fun is done differently, something powerful happens: communities grow closer, traditions are born, and core memories are made. As we look back on what the last ten years have built, we feel encouraged that this is only just the beginning."

On the field in 2026, the Larks will be led by new head coach Chris Monroe. His leadership brings a proven commitment and consistency to the relentless 72-game schedule. Monroe's competitive, high-energy style of play is aligned with the Larks' shared values. With personal connections to the league, as a 2021 Northwoods League Champion and All-Star, Monroe will be propelling the organization into a new era of player development and championship-level performance. With support from two additional scouts, Mitch Gallagher and Justin Oliver, the Larks organization is building the foundation for long-term growth and consistency.

"From our head coach to our entertainment schedule, we can't wait to show fans what we've been working on," Rob Williamson, Larks president, said. "We went back to our roots and asked what made this team special in the first place. Then, we rebuilt everything around that pioneer spirit that defines North Dakota. What we're rolling out next season is a fully immersive experience that doesn't just entertain, but connects, celebrates, and contributes to our community."

Many theme night and entertainment announcements will be released over the next few weeks, including a new alternate identity.

Season 10 begins at home at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field, on Monday, May 25 (against the St. Cloud Rox) and ends on the road on August 8 (against the Willmar Stingers).

Larks Reserved Plans, powered by SCHEELS, are your value-packed ticket to enjoy the season. These tickets include all-you-can-eat food and drink, free CHI St. Alexius Health Family Fun Zone access, and additional benefits to the best games of the season. Plan A, which includes Opening Night and a guaranteed fireworks show, has less than 40 seats remaining. Secure seats now at larkstickets.com.







