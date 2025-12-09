St. Cloud Rox Announce 2026 Season Schedule

December 9, 2025

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced their complete 70-game schedule for the 2026 season, including the home opener on Friday, May 29th at 7:05 pm against the Bismarck Larks at Joe Faber Field. The home opener will feature post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's.

The Northwoods League will begin its 33rd season on Monday, May 25th. The Rox will begin their 15th season with a four-game road trip against the Bismarck Larks and the Badlands Big Sticks between May 25th and 28th.

In total, the Rox will play 36 regular-season home games during the 2026 season at the Rockpile. The schedule looks to include seven Firework nights and six Sunday Coborn's Kids' Days.

For a printable version of the schedule, click here.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of the schedule on Tuesday, June 30th. The 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 8th at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, IA.

The full Rox promotional schedule with special guests and giveaway dates will be announced in the spring of 2026. For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2026 season, please contact the Rox office at (320) 240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.







