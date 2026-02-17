Rox Add Three Big 10 Players to Roster

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announce the addition of three players from the Big Ten Conference to the 2026 roster: infielder Drew Grego (University of Nebraska), infielder Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota) and outfielder Cole Decker (University of Indiana) will join the team for the upcoming season.

University of Nebraska freshman shortstop Drew Grego was ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Nebraska by Perfect Game following his high school season. A three-time All-State and All-Conference selection, Grego hit .450 with 27 RBIs during his senior season. As a junior, he batted .457 with 48 hits, helping lead his high school program to its second consecutive state tournament appearance. Grego set the single-game state record for home runs and holds his high school's single-season records in runs, hits, home runs and total bases. He also owns the school's all-time records for at-bats, batting average, runs, hits, home runs, RBIs, walks, stolen bases and strikeouts.

Joining Grego is freshman infielder Jackson Akin from the University of Minnesota. Akin attended Lee's Summit High School, where he earned a commitment to the Golden Gophers as the No. 3 ranked shortstop in Missouri by Perfect Game. He also competed with the US Nationals from 2021-2023 and participated as part of the Chicago White Sox scout team from 2023-2024.

Rounding out the group of signees is sophomore outfielder Cole Decker from the University of Indiana. Decker spent the summer of 2025 with the Bluefield Ridge Runners of the Appalachian League, where he hit .305 with 19 RBIs and posted a .889 OPS across 43 games. During the 2025 season with the nationally ranked Hoosiers, Decker appeared in 23 games as a freshman, scoring eight runs and appearing in nine conference games.

