'Share the Glove' Youth Baseball Equipment Grant Is Back in 2026

Published on February 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce that the organization is accepting applications for the Share the Glove Youth Baseball Equipment Grant Program in conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats and one bucket of practice balls. The Share the Glove program provides youth baseball or softball equipment annually in every Northwoods League market.

"The Share the Glove program is about showing up for our communities and empowering young athletes," said Tina Coil, Deputy Commissioner of the Northwoods League. "When kids have the tools to play, we're not just supporting youth sports- we're helping build the next generation of players, fans, and community leaders."

The Northwoods League Foundation ("Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball and softball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is: To utilize the game of baseball and softball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

In support of this mission, the Foundation has announced it is continuing its Share the Glove initiative launched in 2018 for the 2026 season. The Foundation will be awarding twenty-four (24) equipment grants, to youth baseball and softball organizations across the twenty-four (24) communities in which a Northwoods League Affiliate currently operates.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. There will be twelve (12) baseball grants, and twelve (12) softball grants awarded throughout the Northwoods League affiliates. St. Cloud has been chosen to award one of the baseball grants for the 2026 season.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant

- Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

- Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

- Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

How will grant applications be accepted and awarded?

The Rox organization will be accepting grant applications from organizations within the Central Minnesota community. To complete an application, click here. Baseball equipment grant recipients will be notified in mid-May, ahead of the Rox Home Opener scheduled for May 29th. The application deadline is April 15th.

The Rox home opener is on Friday, May 29 at 7:05 PM. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For more information about this release and everything Rox including ticket plans and group options, please visit stcloudrox.com or call (320) 240-9798.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.







