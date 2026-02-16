Bismarck Larks Join National America250 Celebration on June 27

Published on February 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks are proud to announce America250 Night on Saturday, June 27, at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. This special event, centered around America's pastime and honoring America's history alongside the service of our nation's military, is officially listed on the national America250 calendar of events.

America250 marks the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, bringing communities together across the country to celebrate the nation's founding, shared heritage, and the individuals who have served to protect it.

Two Nights of Celebration

June 26 - Classic Car Show, powered by Puklich Chevrolet

Fans are invited to arrive early for the first pre-game classic car show at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Following the game, a patriotic fireworks display will light up the sky.

June 27 - Military Appreciation & Specialty Jerseys

The game night entertainment will feature an immersive Military appreciation experience, honoring both active-duty service members and veterans. Players will wear specialty jerseys designed with the ND250 logo, North Dakota's committee for the national America250 celebration. Fans may bid on game-worn jerseys to benefit a local charity.

Ticket Information

Public seating for America250 Night is extremely limited, with fewer than 50 seats remaining. Fans can guarantee their tickets by purchasing a Larks Reserved 4-Game Plan. This plan includes a ticket to America250 Night, a drone show, a fireworks display, and a featured rivalry matchup, along with all you-can-eat food and drink and other Flock Member benefits.

If additional bleacher seating becomes available, fans may join the single game priority list to receive first access to tickets for this highly anticipated event.

Fr ticket information contact the Larks ticket office at (701) 557-7600.

The Bismarck Larks are celebrating a decade of Fun Done Differently in Bismarck-Mandan in 2026. With a commitment to connect, contribute, and celebrate the community, each theme night this summer is being crafted to give fans a deeper appreciation for the people and place we call home. The fun begins at home on Monday, May 25, 2026.







