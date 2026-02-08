A Natural Leader: Lincoln Miles Named January Kid of the Month

The Bismarck Larks are proud to announce Lincoln Miles, 12, is the January Kid of the Month. Lincoln will be recognized at the Larks' Kid of the Year game this summer, along with the eight other Kids of the Month. The program, powered by MDU Resources Group, recognizes outstanding kids nominated by teachers, coaches, and family members for leaving a positive impact on their community. Each kid recognized September - May will receive the opportunity to win a $1,000 scholarship to their College SAVE account from MDU Resources Group.

Lincoln was nominated for the positive attitude he takes with him from the classroom to the locker room. The Simle Middle School student plays basketball, football, and baseball since his dad started training him in baseball at a young age.

"I just fell in love with sports ever since," Lincoln said.

Maynard Kachena coaches Lincoln in basketball and baseball, saying the 12-year-old sets a great example for the rest of his teammates.

"Lincoln is an awesome kid. He works his tail off. He's a hustler. He goes after it. He gets it done," Kachena said. "He's just one of those kids you love having around."

Through sports, Lincoln is building character and values he will take with him throughout his life. Kachena says it's fun to watch Lincoln bring his personality to the court.

"He just makes kids better around him by the way he plays," Kachena explained. "He shows that hustle. Kids are going to want to hustle to be more like he is. He's just a natural leader."

Lincoln aims to be a great student athlete, also translating his skills of discipline, teamwork, and integrity to schoolwork. He enjoys keeping his body and his mind active.

"The workout keeps you healthy and keeps you from sitting around at home," Lincoln said.

His peers say the Kid of the Month recognition is well-deserved because his kindness and positivity shines through in everything he does.

"I can't wait in four years to see what he's doing," Kachena said.

Lincoln will receive four tickets and a personalized jersey at the Kid of the Year game, where one student will win a $1,000 scholarship to their College SAVE account from MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group is proud to support kids making an impact on their peers by setting positive examples. Five more Kids of the Month will be selected before the Larks season begins May 25, 2026. Families, teachers, and community members may nominate other deserving students.







