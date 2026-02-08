Bismarck Larks Announce 2026 Outfield Roster

The Bismarck Larks have surveyed the field with Frontier Precision, and signed 6 outfielders to the 2026 roster for the first half of the season. Larks Field Manager Chris Monroe is excited to see his players take the field in Bismarck this summer.

"These guys have all kinds of experience," said Chris. "Their grit and dedication to get the job done for us on both sides of the plate is going to be fun to watch."

Meet the players who will be taking over the outfield for Season 10 of Larks Baseball:

Kiefer Tarnoki (Western Kentucky University) - A recent transfer to the Hilltoppers, Kiefer is effective on both offense and defense. Last season at Lakeland College, he put up a .355 batting average alongside 47 RBI and 6 home runs, while also completing 121 putouts in the field. He will be a dangerous part of the Larks strategy whenever he touches the turf this summer.

Carmelo Rivera (California State University, Monterey Bay) - Previously playing for West Valley College, Carmelo's glove proved to be a dangerous part of the Vikings' defense. Last season he recorded 139 putouts and committed no errors. The power behind his swing was equally impressive, as his batting average of .301 included 11 doubles, 2 triples, and 3 home runs.

Ezra Farmer (Colorado Mesa University) - Ezra may be one of the most experienced players to ever be on a Larks roster. Prior to moving to Colorado, he spent time in the Philadelphia Phillies' farm system, making it as high as their Low-A team, the Clearwater Threshers.

Jake Ottensmeier (Eastern Illinois University) - Jake will have to aim extremely high if he wants to beat out the stats from his freshman season. Last year he averaged .329 at the plate and stole 5 bases, also earning himself an OPS of .815. Jake was also perfect in the field, committing no errors and putting out 54 opponents.

Austin Wiegand (Northern Illinois University) - Austin spent his freshman season playing for John A Logan College, tearing up the competition on offense. A .382 average contributed to 60 hits, 60 RBI, 9 home runs, and an OPS of 1.196. Austin has also previously spent time playing for the Normal Cornbelters in the Prospect League.

Nicholas Guidici (Parkland College) - A sophomore with the Cobras, Nicholas has a lot to offer. Last season he was a productive part of the offensive and defensive strategy, contributing a .279 batting average, 3 home runs, and a perfect fielding percentage from no errors committed.

"These players are all very high-performing," Larks General Manager Nate Maddox said. "This year will mark the start of a new chapter for Larks Baseball, and these are the guys that are going to help us get there."

These outfielders will join the rest of the team as they take the field for Season 10 of Larks Baseball, starting on May 25, 2026. The best way to see all the action at the ballpark is to purchase a SCHEELS Reserved Plan. Head to LarksTickets.com to get yours today.







