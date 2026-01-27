Committed to her Craft: Zoe Moore Named December Kid of the Month

The latest outstanding kid in the Bismarck Larks' Kid of the Month program, powered by MDU Resources Group, is Zoe Moore. The 11-year-old from Wachter Middle School stands out among her peers because of her passion and commitment to dance. Zoe will join the Larks and an MDU Resources Group representative on the field this summer as all Kids of the Month are celebrated at the ballpark.

"Zoe is a very kind and empathetic person," Nichole Moore, Zoe's mom, said. "She's very smart. She just loves to dance and she would spend every minute at the studio if she could."

Nominated by a family friend for her exceptional commitment to her craft, Zoe spends countless hours in the dance studio refining her skills with focus, discipline, and perseverance well beyond her years.

"If I can keep working on my dances, I know I can get better," Zoe said of her lifelong love for dance.

Her parents put her in dance at 18 months old, and it quickly became a passion. Those who have watched her grow over the years say she shows it not only in the quality of her performance, but also in the responsibility and work ethic she brings to every class, rehearsal, and performance.

"Dance is so good for confidence, self-expression, letting them grow in a space where they feel loved and safe," her coach at the Dance Force Academy, Kayla Klein, said. "Zoe is such a positive person. She's a great dancer and positive role model in class."

In the 20 hours a week Zoe spends at the studio, she's also growing leadership skills. Her peers say younger dancers look up to her for guidance, encouragement, and inspiration. Teamwork, Zoe believes, is key to their success.

"There's a lot of stuff we have to work on together, like lifts, to help our teammates get up in the air," Zoe explained.

Zoe's family and friends say she puts equal amounts of effort into her schoolwork, managing her time responsibly and approaching both school and dance with the same level of commitment and integrity.

"If she's not a teacher eventually, that would surprise me because she's very caring of younger kids and helps them with what they need," her mom shared.

The Larks are celebrating Zoe's outstanding character and positive contributions to her community by naming her the December Kid of the Month. Zoe will receive four tickets and a personalized jersey at the Kid of the Year game, where one student will win a $1,000 scholarship to their College SAVE account from MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group shares in the Larks' commitment to supporting young people with bright futures. Families, teachers, and community members may nominate other deserving students through May 2026.







