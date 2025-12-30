Larks Name Ellie Tergesen as November Kid of the Month

The Bismarck Larks, in partnership with MDU Resources Group, are proud to name ten-year-old Ellie Tergesen as the November Kid of the Month. Ellie's commitment to her passions, teammates, and self-improvement sets her apart from her peers. With this recognition, the Larks and MDU Resources Group celebrate Ellie's accomplishments and encourage her to keep pursuing her goals.

As a fourth grader at Solheim Elementary School in Bismarck, Ellie's first commitment is to her schoolwork. Her mom, Jessica Tergesen, says she's become an avid reader this year with a special interest in Judy Moody and mysteries.

Outside of school, one of Ellie's greatest passions is figure skating. She started skating at just five years old with Bismarck Figure Skating Club, where she now competes solo and with the synchronized team. Ellie says she has found friends and mentors in the sport.

"From a mom perspective, it's fun to see your kids blossom in an environment like that," Jessica Tergesen, Ellie's mom, said.

Skating has helped to grow Ellie's confidence. By competing on her own and with a team, she has learned to use competition to develop her own skills while also cheering on her peers.

"She really enjoys the individual challenge of continuing to get better herself and then coming together with a team on her synchro team to put those skills together," Jessica said.

Ellie and her family thank her coaches for providing support and encouragement while challenging her at each practice.

"This sport is all about resilience. It's a lot of falling down and getting back up and trying again," Hannah Wilson, her coach, said. "And the more you try, the better it will get. The good things that do happen really give you confidence."

Ellie stays busy outside of figure skating with golf, track, and archery. Recently, she started competing in pageants and was crowned with a "little sister" title in the Bismarck Miss North Dakota competition this October. Along with performing an opening number, Ellie competed in interview, evening gown, and talent (singing). Her family says the environment of girls supporting one another has been one of the greatest gifts to come out of the competition.

"She not only has fun but she's so hardworking in it as well," her coach Hannah said about her personality.

Raised with three other siblings, her busy family is also always looking for opportunities to help others. Ellie enjoys volunteering at Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe and filling little free pantries around town.

As the November Kid of the Month, Ellie will receive four tickets to a 2026 Larks game, a customized jersey, and a chance to win the $1,000 College SAVE account scholarship awarded to the Kid of the Year, provided by MDU Resources Group.

Nominations are open for the December Kid of the Month. Families, teachers, and community members are encouraged to nominate other deserving students.







