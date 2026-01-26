Larks Announce Drone Shows to Kick off Season 10

Published on January 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Continuing the momentum of their 10th anniversary season celebration, the Bismarck Larks today announced two historic drone shows that will kick off Season 10 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on May 25 and 26. The shows mark the first-ever drone performances at the ballpark and only the second drone shows ever held in the capital city.

Presented by Frontier Precision, the drone shows will feature 150 drones in 20 coordinated elements lighting up the night sky, illustrating iconic moments, milestones, and memories from the Larks' first decade of baseball. The 15-minute performances represent the largest single investment in entertainment in Larks history and signal a bold new standard for the fan experience.

"We are taking an innovative, experience-obsessed approach to celebrating our 10th anniversary," Rob Williamson, president of the Bismarck Larks, said.

"These drone shows will set the tone for summer 2026, pushing the creative boundaries and delivering moments fans have never seen here before."

Demand for the shows has been immediate. Box seats for the first drone show are already sold out, with seats only available through a group outing. Only 60 box seats remain for the second show, which can be secured exclusively through Larks Reserved 4-Game or 7-Game Plans. If single game tickets are available, they can only be purchased two weeks before the game.

Frontier Precision, the presenting sponsor of the shows, is a leading provider of precision technology solutions for land surveying, construction, agriculture, and geospatial professionals across the country. With deep expertise in advanced positioning, mapping, and aerial technologies, Frontier Precision is the perfect partner to demonstrate to fans the blend of innovation and technical excellence behind the historic performances.

The drone shows will be produced by Northern Lights Drone Shows, a professional drone entertainment company specializing in large-scale aerial performances.

This exciting entertainment kicks off the Larks' season-long 10th anniversary celebration, themed The Next Great Xpedition. Throughout the 2026 season, fans can expect five fireworks nights along with a reimagined entertainment lineup featuring immersive experiences, surprise elements, and storytelling designed to celebrate the past while charting a bold path forward. Additional community connection and celebration nights include the Dakota Ditch Chickens, a night to celebrate the state's hunting heritage and rich outdoor recreational opportunities with manager-for-the-night and 34th Governor of North Dakota Kelly Armstrong. Tickets to the Dakota Ditch Chickens game can only be secured now through a group outing, as box seats are sold out. Fans can join the priority list here if bleacher seats become available.







Northwoods League Stories from January 26, 2026

Larks Announce Drone Shows to Kick off Season 10 - Bismarck Larks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.