Eau Claire Express Announce Hiring of New General Manager, Jake Horan

Published on January 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express proudly announce the hiring of Jake Horan as the organization's new General Manager, marking an exciting new chapter for the franchise as it enters the upcoming Northwoods League season.

Horan joins the Express with a strong background in sports management, operations, and community engagement. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he earned a Master's Degree in Sports Administration. His previous experience includes serving as Assistant General Manager for the Waterloo Bucks and, most recently, as Food and Beverage Director for the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Class A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. His experience, leadership style, and commitment to fan-first baseball align directly with the Express' long-term vision for growth, innovation, and an enhanced game-day experience at historic Carson Park.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jake to the Express family," said Craig Toycen, Owner/Operator of the Eau Claire Express. "He has Chippewa Valley roots, and his energy, professionalism, and passion for building great fan experiences stood out immediately. Jake understands the importance of community connection and operational excellence, and we're confident he will help lead the Express into a successful new era."

As General Manager, Horan will oversee all aspects of team operations, including ticketing, sponsorships, staffing, marketing, community partnerships, and game-day execution. He will also play a key role in strengthening relationships with local businesses, fans, and the Northwoods League.

"I'm very excited to get to work with our sponsors, season ticket holders, host families, staff, and the community as a whole. Being from the Chippewa Valley, I'm excited to return to the area. The Express are a great part of this community, and have a great foundation in place to continue to be successful moving forward. I'd like to thank the Toycen family for giving me this opportunity, and I can't wait to see everyone at the ballpark this summer," said Jake.

The Express open their 2026 season on Memorial Day at Carson Park. Fans can stay updated on team news, promotions, and ticket information at www.eauclaireexpress.com or by following the team on social media.







Northwoods League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.