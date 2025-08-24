A Letter from Owner Craig Toycen Following the 2025 Season

Dear Express Fans and Family,

As we close the book on an exciting 2025 season, I'm thrilled to share some of the highlights that made this year unforgettable. Our brand-new WNB Financial Video Board has completely reimagined the fan experience, delivering crystal-clear graphics and interactive content that had the crowd buzzing all summer long. We're already planning to expand its programming even further in 2026.

In tandem with the video board, we introduced fresh uniforms and a modernized logo that honor the classic Express tradition while projecting a bold, forward-leaning style. Watching our players take the field in those crisp new threads-glowing under the video board-reminded me that we're building something truly special, both on the diamond and within our community.

This season also celebrated two coaching legends-Dale Varsho and Vic Cable-each reaching the remarkable milestone of 700 career wins. Their unwavering dedication and passion for the game continue to inspire every player and fan in the Chippewa Valley, and I couldn't ask for better representatives of our team's spirit.

None of these achievements would have been possible without our dedicated full-time staff. Dale Varsho, Sammi Kreuser-Costello, Ben Peterson, Nick Aldrich, and Brayden Burt laid the groundwork all winter and spring-scheduling events, scouting talent, and forging key partnerships. On the broadcast front, Pete Knutson's play-by-play on Northwoods League+ and Noah Schwartz's vivid calls on Moose Country 106.7 kept everyone connected, whether you were cheering from the stands or listening from home.

Our interns powered many of the behind-the-scenes efforts-from fan engagement campaigns to team logistics. Seeing them orchestrate theme nights, on-field contests, and family greetings reaffirmed my belief that the future of sports management is in exceptionally capable hands.

Equally vital are our Host Families, who open their homes and hearts to our players. Thanks to Melinda Huth, Anita Coenen, and Jess LaBrec's flawless coordination, dozens of athletes enjoyed a true home-away-from-home experience. To every family who provided meals, laundry, love, and laughter-you are the heartbeat of the Express.

On game days, our ushers, concession teams, and grillers, greeted fans with smiles from Opening Night through the final out. The many familiar faces returning each year underscore what we already know: working for the Express is more than a summer job-it's joining a community committed to excellence.

Our Culver's Youth Team of the Night program let little leaguers from Eau Claire to Menomonie to Bloomer and beyond shine on our field. Their excitement reminded us why baseball is so magical, and we're planning to expand this initiative in 2026 so even more teams can make memories under the lights.

We owe a special thank-you to the City of Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department. At 88 years old, Carson Park remains one of the finest grass-field ballparks in the Northwoods League thanks to your meticulous care and partnership. Your support has preserved our park's timeless charm while accommodating modern upgrades.

Though we play under the banner "Eau Claire Express," our fans come from every corner of the Chippewa Valley-and beyond. Whether you drove down from Altoona, crossed the bridge from Chippewa Falls, or joined us from out of state (we even welcomed visitors from The Netherlands this summer!), your enthusiasm fuels the electric atmosphere and makes a tangible economic impact for our region.

Looking ahead to 2026, our ambitions are boundless. We're exploring new fan-experiences, additional ballpark enhancements following the success of our video board, and youth-baseball partnerships that strengthen the pipeline from little league to Carson Park. Our goal is to blend baseball history, cutting-edge technology, and small-town hospitality into one unforgettable experience.

Thank you for making 2025 a season of innovation, celebration, and memories that will last a lifetime. I can't wait to see you back at Carson Park next summer-ready to cheer every replay, every logo debut, and every milestone win. Let's keep those trains rolling together!

With gratitude and excitement,

Craig Toycen

Owner, Eau Claire Express

#RollTrains







