Express Broadcaster Pete Knutson Once Again Selected for NWL Playoffs
August 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire Express play-by-play broadcaster Pete Knutson was once again selected by the Northwoods League to be on the call for the league's playoff broadcasts, which began Sunday. He called the Great Plains East series between the La Crosse Loggers and the Duluth Huskies and will be on the mic once again for Wednesday evening's Great Plains Division championship between the Huskies and the Mankato MoonDogs.
The 2025 season was Pete's 11th in the booth at Carson Park. He has won Northwoods League Broadcaster of the Year three times (2016, 2019, 2023) and is consistently recognized as one of the premier play-by-play voices in the prestigious summer ball league.
Duluth swept La Crosse in two games while Mankato took down St. Cloud in a decisive Game 3 Tuesday evening. The winner of the Great Plains Division will advance to the Northwoods League Championship to take on the Green Bay Rockers.
