Duluth Huskies Head to the Great Plains Championship - One Win from the Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series

August 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, MN - After an electric sweep of the La Crosse Loggers, your Duluth Huskies are storming into the Northwoods League Great Plains Divisional Championship - and Wade Stadium is the place to be.

On Wednesday, August 13 at 6:35 PM, the Huskies will clash with the Mankato MoonDogs, in a single-elimination showdown. The winner advances to the Northwoods League World Series, and the Huskies are chasing their fifth trip in team history, their first since 2022.

If the Huskies win, the Summer Collegiate World Series Championship Game will be played right here at Wade Stadium on Thursday, August 14 at 6:35 PM. That's another chance for Duluth fans to witness history on home turf. So every cheer, clap, and roar on Wednesday could help bring championship baseball back to The Wade.

With the Huskies finishing the regular season with the fifth-best record in the entire NWL, Duluth earned the honor of hosting this championship game. Now it's time to pack The Wade and help push the Huskies to the Series!

Ticket Information

Advance Pricing (before 9 AM, Aug. 13)

Reserved or General Admission: $16

Premium Seats: $25 (includes 1 FREE drink voucher - soft drink or alcohol)

Game Day Pricing (after 9 AM, Aug. 13)

Reserved or General Admission: $18

Premium Seats: $25

Season Ticket Holders

Your seats are on hold! Purchase for $15 in person or by phone.

How to Buy

In Person: Wade Stadium Ticket Office (opens 9:30 AM Wednesday)

By Phone: (218) 786-9909

Online: duluth-huskies.nwltickets.com

Can't Be There in Person?

Stream the game live on the Northwoods League App.

This isn't just another game - it's for the Great Plains crown and a ticket to the Summer Collegiate World Series.

Grab your tickets, wear your Huskies blue, and let's make August 13 a night Duluth will never forget.







