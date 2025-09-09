Survey + Jerseys: Offseason Fun

Whether it was summer nights at The Wade or the roar of the playoff crowd, Huskies fans made the ballpark come alive in 2025. This season ended with an incredible playoff run, and your support in the stands made all the difference. We averaged 972 fans per playoff game, including more than 1,300 fans for the championship game - an atmosphere we'll remember for years to come.

As we look ahead to 2026, we want your input to help make next summer even better. Your feedback on theme nights, promotions, concessions, and overall fan experience will help us continue to grow and improve. Please take a few minutes to complete our 2025 Fan Feedback Survey and let your voice be heard.

northwoodsleague.com/duluth-huskies/fan-feedback-survey

While we prepare for next season, don't miss your chance to grab a piece of Huskies history. We're offering game-worn home, road, and camo jerseys for just $60 each (while supplies last). Take home a jersey worn by your favorite Huskies players, perfect for fans, collectors, or holiday gifts.

https://duluth-huskies-baseball-club.square.site/?utm_source=sqmktg_email

Thank you again for being part of the Huskies family. Stay tuned to our social media throughout the offseason for updates, announcements, and everything you need to know about the 2026 season.







