Reeder Ignites Huskies' Great Plains Championship Victory, 4-1 over Mankato

August 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, MN - The Duluth Huskies are the 2025 Great Plains Champions in the Northwoods League after a 4-1 defeat of the Mankato Moondogs at Wade Stadium Wednesday night.

Having advanced via a two-game sweep of La Crosse completed on Monday, Duluth spent yesterday evening score-watching to see if they would host Mankato, or travel to St. Cloud as the pair's final series went into Game Three. In the end, Mankato took home the Great Plains West title, setting up the single-game championship at the Wade.

Duluth's Owen Marsolek was given the unenviable task of following up the remarkable starting performances of Evan Rolison and Sean Waits, and in the first inning the Marshall High School product delivered. After a leadoff walk, he got a pair of swinging strikeouts and a groundout to third to end the frame.

Aidan Byrd similarly put up a scoreless first, but the Huskies got on the board in their half of the second. Following first baseman Reagan Reeder's single, Duluth's catcher Kingsley Guthrie doubled into left to make it 1-0 Huskies.

Marsolek continued to pitch brilliantly through the third and fourth, giving the Huskies a continued lead into the bottom of the latter inning. In that half of the fourth, Reagan Reeder once again kicked off a Huskies rally by doubling to right. He came in to score on second baseman Jake Downing's RBI single. The pups doubled their lead, to 2-0.

Through the top of the sixth, Owen Marsolek continued to dominate from the Wade Stadium mound. He struck out four and allowed three hits, while walking a pair across six scoreless frames. The Huskies would solidify his position in line for the win in their half of the sixth inning.

In what must have been deja-vu-inducing for the Wade Stadium crowd, Reagan Reeder led off another inning with a base hit to kick things off for the Dogs of Duluth. Jake Downing singled behind him, and Kingsley Guthrie knocked a third straight hit that loaded the bases. Rowan Kelly wore a pitch for an RBI, scoring Reeder as the third Huskies run. Then, left fielder Noah Furcht singled to left and brought in the fourth run as Downing crossed the plate.

It would ultimately be all the Twin Ports Pups would need, as Mankato's lone run in the seventh wasn't enough for them to challenge the dominant Huskies. Devin Costa entered the game in the eighth, and pitched magnificently. The Skyline College submariner delivered six straight outs - a perfect pair of innings to close out the game and give the Huskies the win. Owen Marsolek earned the pitching win, while Devin Costa was awarded the save.

For the first time in franchise history, the Duluth Huskies captured the Great Plains Championship, and clinched their fifth appearance in the Northwoods League Championship game. The Green Bay Rockers, having defeated Traverse City in Tuesday's Great Lakes Championship, guaranteed that the Huskies would host the Championship at the Wade.

The Huskies will host the Green Bay Rockers of the Great Lakes division at 6:35 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, August 14th for the championship of the Northwoods League. The game, held at Wade Stadium, will be the final of the 2025 season. The Huskies have never won the league championship, in spite of four previous appearances.







Northwoods League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.