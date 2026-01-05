Duluth Huskies Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies are proud to announce their coaching staff for the 2026 season, led by Field Manager Marcus Pointer, returning for his eighth year with the organization and seventh as Field Manager.

Pointer began his Huskies career in 2018 as an assistant coach and was promoted to Field Manager prior to the 2019 season. Over six seasons as manager, Marcus has amassed 212 regular-season wins and guided the Huskies to four playoff appearances, including two trips to the Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series. The 2025 campaign featured the second-most wins in team history, underscoring the program's continued growth and success under his leadership. In addition to his work in Duluth, Marcus serves as Associate Head Coach and Pitching Coach at Skyline College in California, bringing extensive collegiate-level experience to the Huskies.

Assistant Coaches:

Jake Pashby enters his fifth year with the team. He started as a SACH Intern in 2022 and has grown into a vital part of the coaching staff. Outside of Duluth, Jake also serves as an Assistant Coach at Skyline College, further enhancing his player development expertise.

Jake Lewis enters his fourth season with the Huskies. A local talent, Lewis also assists in coaching at St. Scholastica and previously spent several seasons with Proctor High School.

Drew Conn will enter his first year coaching with the Huskies. Drew is an Assistant Coach at Williston State and previously pitched 15 innings for the 2022 Duluth Huskies, giving him firsthand experience with the team.

"We're extremely happy to have the same coaching staff returning this year," said owner Michael Rosenzweig. "They've proven themselves in the past, and Marcus brings leadership and experience that will continue to drive the team's success."

The Duluth Huskies look forward to continuing their tradition of competitive baseball, providing a top-level summer experience for players and an exciting season for fans.







