Huskies Welcome Trio of Returners for 2026 Season

Published on February 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies continue building their 2026 roster with the return of three familiar faces set to rejoin the club this summer at Wade Stadium. Nick Terhaar, George McIntyre, and Owen Marsolek are each committed to returning after playing key roles during the Huskies' 2025 campaign.

Nick Terhaar | RHP | Freshman | University of Iowa

Saginaw, Minn. native Nick Terhaar is slated to return to Duluth after an impressive 2025 campaign with the Huskies following his prep career at Proctor High School. The right-hander logged 31.2 innings last summer, posting a perfect 5-0 record with 34 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA, earning a spot on the 2025 Northwoods League Postseason All-Star Team.

Terhaar delivered one of the standout performances of the season on his jersey giveaway night, tossing six scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in a win over Waterloo.

Now a freshman at Iowa, Terhaar has recorded six strikeouts across five innings early this spring. He'll look to build on last summer's success when he returns to Wade Stadium in 2026.

George McIntyre | INF | Sophomore | Iowa Central Community College

Edina, Minn. native George McIntyre returns to Duluth after playing a key role in the Huskies' second-half division title and playoff run to the Championship game last summer. Joining the team in late July, McIntyre appeared in 22 games, recording seven doubles and 23 RBIs while providing steady production down the stretch.

Now a sophomore at Iowa Central Community College, McIntyre has been one of the hottest bats in the lineup this spring. Through eight games, he is hitting .484 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in just 31 at-bats. He is committed to continue his career at Dallas Baptist next fall. McIntyre will look to carry his power surge back to Wade Stadium in 2026.

Owen Marsolek | RHP | Freshman | University of St. Thomas

Duluth native Owen Marsolek enjoyed an impressive prep career at Marshall, where he was named Minnesota's 2025 Mr. Baseball. During his senior season, Marsolek led the state with 139 strikeouts, posted an 8-1 record, and recorded a 1.02 ERA across 75 2/3 innings on the mound.

Last summer, Marsolek appeared in seven games for the Huskies, finishing 4-1 and delivering a six-inning, scoreless outing in the Great Plains Championship against Mankato to send Duluth to the title game.

Now pitching at St. Thomas, Marsolek has made two appearances this spring, totaling 11 innings with 11 strikeouts and just four runs allowed. He is set to return to Wade Stadium for the 2026 season.

