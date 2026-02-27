Creative and Adventurous: Devereaux Meyhoff Named February Kid of the Month

Published on February 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







As students across North Dakota prepare for National Reading Month in March, the Bismarck Larks are proud to announce a stellar reader, nine-year-old Devereaux Meyhoff, is the February Kid of the Month. In partnership with MDU Resources Group, the Larks are celebrating the Hazen Elementary 3rd grader for seeking adventure in her favorite books and the great outdoors.

Devereaux's love for reading started as a nightly routine with her mom, Kaitlin, before her kindergarten year.

"We do a Reading Around Town sheet where we have to read 15 books, but we always do way more," said Devereaux.

Devereaux's mom challenged her to keep logging her books. After first grade, they read over 1,000 books together. Now a third grader, Devereaux has logged more than 5,000 books!

"We'll talk about them at the end of each chapter. So it's been good, not only for her academics but also for our bonding time," Kaitlin explained.

Devereaux is one of 10,000 students across Central North Dakota who will take part in the Larks Reading Program next month. The program awards students who accomplish their reading goals with prizes, including two free tickets to a Larks game. The Meyhoff family uses the prizes to keep active in the community.

"It's kind of cool to make the connection between the love of reading and the love of baseball and softball," Kailitn said. "We're looking forward to that this year, too. To be able to finish the reading year strong and enjoy time with family out at the ballpark."

The family's adventures have also taken them to national parks, where they take part in the Junior Ranger program. Devereaux completes unique challenges at each park to receive a special badge.

"You have to say the pledge, and afterwards you get a badge," said Devereaux. "We got a vest to put all of the badges on, and I think we have 19 now."

An outstanding example of how important exploration is in education, the Larks are thrilled to offer Devereaux special recognition at this summer's Kid of the Year game, where she will receive an opportunity to win a $1,000 College SAVE account scholarship from MDU Resources Group. Her prize package also includes four tickets and a personalized jersey.

"From athletics, to arts, to reading, to her personality with kindness and empathy, everything is just above and beyond anything I could have hoped and dreamed for a child. I just feel very blessed as a mother, for sure," Kaitlin said.

The Larks are looking for three more outstanding students to recognize alongside MDU Resources Group this summer. Families, teachers, and community members may nominate other deserving students at www.larksbaseball.com/kid-of-the-month.







