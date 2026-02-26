Rockers Ink Pair of Pitchers from New Mexico Military Institute

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers dipped into the junior college ranks today with the signings of left-handed pitcher Hyunwook Lee and right-hander Jiyeong Park. Both pitchers come to Green Bay with summer baseball experience, having played in the West Coast League a season ago and have been signed to first-half contracts.

"To be able to sign two of the top collegiate strikeout performers from a season ago will be a huge boost to our pitching staff this year," said General Manager John Fanta. "Both guys feature low-to-mid 90s velocity on their fastballs while possessing elite secondary offerings along with command of the strike zone."

Hyunwook Lee - LHP - 6'0"/194 - Sophomore

Lee is off to a blazing start with the Broncos this spring. In four appearances, he has posted a 3-0 record with a 2.55 ERA. In 17.2 innings he has allowed nine walks while striking out 30 batters. His strikeout total ranks him #9 in the nation and #1 in the region, while his 15.28 strikeouts per nine innings also ranks him #1 in the region. As a freshman with the Broncos he tossed 99 innings while racking up 102 strikeouts and a 4.27 ERA.

Last summer with the Ridgefield Raptors in the West Coast League, Lee made 10 starts and posted a 3.82 ERA. In 37.2 innings on the bump, he had 34 strikeouts against 20 walks. He is a native of Seoul, South Korea.

Jiyeong Park - RHP - 6'2"/213 - Sophomore

A teammate of Lee, Park is off to a similarly hot start early in the season for NMI. In four appearances, one start, he has a 2-1 record while punching out 20 batters in 17.1 innings pitched. In his freshman year for the Broncos, Park tossed 84 innings while tallying a whopping 117 strikeouts and posting a 4.07 ERA.

Park also pitched for the Ridgefield Raptors in the summer where he posted a 2-0 record in four appearances. In six innings he allowed five hits while striking out 13 batters. He is also a native of Seoul, South Korea.

