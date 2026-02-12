Rockers Sign Two Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for 2026

Published on February 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Following the announcement that 11 players from last season are set to return, the Rockers have announced their first new additions to the 2026 roster today with the signings of two Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, outfielder Coleman Lewis and infielder Michael Dee. Georgia Tech is ranked No. 5 in the nation going into Division I Baseball Opening weekend as they play host to Bowling Green at 4:00pm Friday.

"We've had a great partnership with the Georgia Tech program the past few years and we're thrilled to add these two dynamic players to our position player mix," said General Manager John Fanta. "Georgia Tech does a tremendous job developing elite players and Coleman Lewis and Michael Dee both fit the bill."

Coleman Lewis - OF - 6'1"/220

Lewis joins the Yellow Jackets as a true freshman this spring and brings incredible juice from the left side of the plate. Like his new Georgia Tech teammate and 2025 Rockers outfielder Caleb Daniel, Lewis will troll the outfield and possesses elite bat speed, which led him to an outstanding prep career at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia. He could see action as a true freshman in a deep Georgia Tech lineup.

Michael Dee - INF - 6'2"/175

Dee is also beginning his true freshman season at Georgia Tech after earning 2024 All-Region 4 First Team and 2025 All-State Honors at St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta, Georgia. An advanced defender on the infield, he posted a .353 batting average with six home runs, and 28 stolen bases, and .982 fielding percentage from the shortstop position. His 28 steals are the most in school history in a single season. Dee also got a taste of collegiate summer before going off to Georgia Tech as he appeared in 16 games in the Sunbelt Collegiate League to round out last summer.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from February 12, 2026

Rockers Sign Two Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for 2026 - Green Bay Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.