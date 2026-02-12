Minot Hot Tots to Bring Northwoods League Baseball and Full Game-Day Experience to Watford City

Published on February 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







Watford City, N.D. - The Minot Hot Tots are bringing the excitement of Northwoods League baseball to western North Dakota this summer with a two-game series in Watford City on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19 as part of the NWL Baseball Watford City Weekend, presented by American Legion Carl E. Rogen Post 29.

The Hot Tots will take on the St. Cloud Rox in two Northwoods League regular-season games at American Legion Post 29 Glenn Wahus Memorial Field, giving fans in Watford City and the surrounding region a chance to experience one of the premier summer collegiate baseball leagues in North America - right in their own community.

Fans can visit https://northwoodsleague.com/minot-hot-tots/watford-city-weekend/ to join the priority list and receive first access to tickets when they go on sale.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome the Northwoods League and the Minot Hot Tots to Watford City this summer," said Josh Nollmeyer, Assistant Director at the Rough Rider Center. "There's nothing better than baseball, great people, and a fun game-day atmosphere, and this weekend is going to deliver all of that and more. Bringing this level of baseball and entertainment to our community is something we're proud of, and we can't wait to see families, fans, and visitors come together for a great time at the ballpark."

The NWL Baseball Watford City Weekend brings the high-energy, fan-first atmosphere of the Northwoods League to Watford City as part of the Hot Tots' mission to spread the league's experience across the state of North Dakota.

In addition to two competitive league games, fans can expect the full Minot Hot Tots game-day experience, including:

-

Tate R. Tot, the Hot Tots' mascot -

A live in-game host and entertainment crew -

Between-inning promotions and on-field games -

Inflatables and kids activities -

Hot Tots merchandise -

Beer and ballpark food

The goal of the weekend is to give fans outside of Minot the opportunity to experience the same fun, energy, and community-driven baseball environment that has made Hot Tots games a summer staple across North Dakota.

"Taking the Minot Hot Tots on the road to Watford City is about more than just two baseball games - it's about bringing the Northwoods League experience to more North Dakotans," said Monica Hocking, General Manager of the Minot Hot Tots. "Our fans in Minot know how special the energy, entertainment, and community feel of a Hot Tots game is, and we're excited to share that same experience with families, businesses, and baseball fans in Watford City and across western North Dakota."

Game time on July 18 is 6:35 PM and 6:35 PM on July 19.

Fans who want first access to tickets should sign up for the priority list at https://northwoodsleague.com/minot-hot-tots/watford-city-weekend/







Northwoods League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.