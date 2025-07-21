The Playoff Push

July 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







Dear Hot Tots and Honeybees Fans,

The final stretch of summer is here, and both of Minot's teams are playing some of their best ball of the season. Whether it's big rivalry wins, playoff races, or record-breaking streaks, there's a lot to be excited about- and even more to fight for as we head toward August.

The Hot Tots are making history, currently riding the longest winning streak in franchise history at four games. This surge has launched them into playoff contention, sitting just one game out of first place in the Great Plains West Division second-half standings.

They've also notched a major milestone off the field- their first-ever Dakota Dust Up victory, defeating the Bismarck Larks 7 games to 5 in the season series to claim the Dakota Dust Up Rivalry presented by Trusted Tire. The Hot Tots also lead the Battle of the Badlands presented by Chord Energy with a 2-1 edge over the Badlands Big Sticks, and they currently hold the top spot in the Petroleum Pennant standings (presented by the North Dakota Petroleum Council) with a 9-6 record against in-state rivals.

Over on the softball diamond, the Minot Honeybees are buzzing in their second season of Northwoods League Softball. The team is holding strong in second place, battling each night for a chance to reach the postseason. At the end of the regular season, the top two teams will face off in a best-of-three championship series in early August, and the Honeybees are firmly in that mix.

A crucial homestand is coming up for the Bees as they host the third-place Mankato Habaneros on Wednesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 24. These games could have major playoff implications, and we'd love to see the ballpark packed as the Honeybees look to defend their position in the standings.

Both teams have momentum. Both teams have something to prove. And both teams need you in their corner.

Now's the time to show your support. Every ticket, every cheer, and every moment of energy from the stands matters as the Hot Tots and Honeybees fight for their shot at the playoffs.

Let's finish this summer strong- together.

Sincerely,

Monica Hocking

General Manager

Minot Hot Tots & Minot Honeybees







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.