Duluth Tops Logs 8-6 on 9th Inning Blast

July 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - 2,012 fans in attendance at Copeland Park to watch the Loggers take on the Duluth Huskies in a fight for first place in the East and home field advantage in the playoffs.

Duluth got things started once again in the first inning as Trey Craig had himself a rare Copeland Park triple, scoring Paul Gutierrez Contreras who reached on a single earlier in the inning.

The Huskies added another one in the top of the 3rd inning giving them a 2-run lead. Rowan Kelly reached on an error to leadoff the inning, then stole 2nd and advanced to 3rd on a throwing error. Kelly came around to score on a groundout from Gutierrez Contreras.

In the bottom half of the inning, RJ Hamilton (Duke) doubled to leadoff the inning, stole 3rd, and came in to score on an RBI groundout from Ethan Edinger (Louisville).

Duluth responded right back in the 4th inning as Jake Downing reached on a fielder's choice, and came around to score on an RBI single from Elijah Fairchild.

In the top half of the 5th, Tyler Palmer led things off with a double and came around to score for Duluth on a single from Noah Furcht.

La Crosse made things interesting in the bottom half of the inning as John Pearson (LSU) had 2 big 2-out RBIs with a double into the right-center gap, scoring Hamilton and Ohland (GCU).

In the 8th, Jake Downing extended the Huskie lead to 2 runs with a single into left field, scoring Gutierrez Contreras.

The Loggers would not go away quietly however as they responded with 2 runs, tying up the game heading into the 9th inning. Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii) proved clutch once again with an RBI single into center field, scoring Eli Small (FAU). Max Kalk (Ball St.) then came in to score on a wild pitch to tie things up at 5 runs apiece.

With 2 outs in the top of the 9th, after a fly ball dropped between 3 loggers in foul territory, Trey Craig blasted a 3 run shot over the center field wall scoring Guterrez Contreras and Kelly, giving Duluth a 3 run lead going into the bottom of the 9th.

The Loggers didn't make it easy for Duluth as John Pearson came around to score as they had the tying run on base and the winning run at the plate before Jackson Smith was able to close out the win for Duluth.

The Loggers are headed to Eau Claire for a 3 game series on Monday and Tuesday before they return back to Copeland Park where they will face off with Duluth again on Wednesday.







