Rockers Look to Salvage Split with Rafters

July 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (11-7, 33-18) will head to Witter Field to take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-13, 17-35), hoping to slash a two-game losing streak and avoid getting swept for the first time since early June.

The Rockers fell in a walk-fest yesterday as 22 total walks were recorded in the 8-5 loss to Wisconsin Rapids. Mack Crowley pitched the furthest he's gone in a start this season with 4.1 innings and six strikeouts. However, he was credited with three runs allowed in the fifth inning, which gave the Rafters the lead in the contest which they never relinquished. Joe Mennella was a bright spot for the Rockers lineup, driving in all five runs for Green Bay on two home runs. His first gave the Rockers a 2-0 lead in the first and he helped narrow the deficit in the ninth with a three-run blast. Green Bay will now look to split this series in Wisconsin Rapids, where the Rockers are 4-0 this season.

Gavin Brummund is set to toe the rubber for Green Bay this evening. Brummund enters the day with a 1-0 record and has recorded eight strikeouts over 7.2 innings pitched. The native of Omaha, Nebraska picked up the win in his last appearance against Lakeshore on July 12th and recorded two scoreless innings in the 8-7 victory. He will make his first start of the season today.

The Rockers will begin a new series against the Madison Mallards tomorrow at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch slated for 6:35pm and gates opening at 5:30pm. The two-game series will continue on Wednesday, as the Rockers roll out their alternate identity as the Green Bay Rollers, presented by BW Converting.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







