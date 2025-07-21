Huskies Author Another Comeback, Beat Bucks 8-3

DULUTH, MN - The Huskies won their third game in a row yesterday afternoon, July 20th, taking a comeback victory over the Waterloo Bucks by a score of 8-3.

Duluth sent out starter Carter Giesen for his third appearance of the season. Geisen, with two solid but traffic-heavy starts to kick off his Huskies campaign, looked to limit baserunners against Waterloo.

That goal ran immediately into the force of Larry Edwards Jr., who led off the game with a hard-earned walk, before stealing second for his forty-fourth stolen base of the year. After a second walk by Caleb Parker, the pair attempted a double steal. Edwards took third, but Parker was thrown out at second.

With Edwards at third, Waterloo second baseman Cole Smith roped an RBI single to make it an early 1-0 lead. Giesen recovered however, eliciting a lineout by Jake Slade and getting some help as Kade Thompson caught Smith trying to steal as well.

Brady Baur of the Waterloo Bucks started off his afternoon right, getting three straight outs in the home half of the first.

He and Carter Giesen exchanged scoreless frames for the next five innings, keeping the score at 1-0 Waterloo until the top of the sixth. Once again Cole Smith came through for the Bucks, driving in their second run on an RBI single off of Huskies reliever Cal Elvis.

It would take until the top of the seventh for the Huskies to finally get to Brady Baur. With a no-hitter through the sixth, he plunked Paul Contreras to lead off the inning. Then, Trey Craig with two strikes came in clutch once again for the dogs, roping a single between first and second to break up the no-hitter.

With two on and no one out, Nate Vargas obliterated a baseball to deep right field for a lead-flipping three-run homer. The shot was Vargas' third in as many games, having gone deep twice in game one against La Crosse.

Undeterred, the Bucks fought back with a run of their own in the eighth, tying the game at 3-3, but that was swiftly forgotten in the Huskies' half of the inning.

Rowan Kelly led off with a walk, and was followed swiftly by a Noah Furcht single. Paul Contreras then shot a bullet down the left field line, one-hopping off the wall while both Kelly and Furcht scored. The Huskies got the lead right back, 5-3. Then came the downpour. Craig singled to right for his second hit of the afternoon, and Ethan Cole notched a single of his own to score Contreras.

With the bases loaded, Tyler Palmer took a hit-by-pitch-induced stroll to first base, driving in a seventh run. Kade Thompson then grounded into an RBI fielder's choice, bringing in the eighth Huskies run of the afternoon and making the score 8-3.

Danny Hesse entered his second inning of relief work, hoping to lock down the ninth inning. He did so magnificently, ending the game with a swinging strikeout of Larry Edwards Jr. and sealing the Huskies' third win in a row.

Danny Hesse earned the victory on the mound, his third this season, while Waterloo's Vincent Cicolello, who allowed the two-run double by Paul Contreras, took the loss.

On Deck:

The Huskies will finish the two-game series against the Waterloo Bucks this evening, beginning at 6:35 p.m. Central Time, before hopping back on the bus to travel down to La Crosse for a rematch of this past weekend's series.







