Battle of the Badges Returns to Wade Stadium on August 21st

Join us for a night of community, competition, and giving back as the 16th Annual Battle of the Badges charity softball game is played at Wade Stadium on Thursday, August 21st!

Come watch the Duluth Police Department (DPD) take on the Duluth Fire Department (DFD) in a friendly softball showdown, all while raising funds for the Northern Lights Foundation, an organization that supports local families with children facing life-threatening illnesses.

This all-ages event is packed with fun both on and off the field. In addition to the DPD vs. DFD game, fans can enjoy on-field antics, interactive games, and a special hands-on activity station hosted by the Duluth Children's Museum!

And don't miss the massive raffles featuring:

Twins tickets

Free pizza for a year from Proctor Pizza

Michael Kors and Coach items

Signed Vikings memorabilia

And more!

Admission is just $10 for adults, and free for kids, military members, and first responders.

Tickets are available by scanning the banner in the concourse at Wade Stadium or at the gate on game day.

Come be a part of a special night that brings the community together for a great cause. Don't miss this unforgettable night of fun and giving back!







