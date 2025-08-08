Smith Stuns on the Mound as Huskies Blank Thunder Bay

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, MN - The Duluth Huskies earned their forty-fifth win of the 2025 in their penultimate game of the regular season, defeating the Thunder Bay Border Cats by a 4-0 score.

Jackson Smith, the Huskies' opening day starter, was given the chance to close out his season in the starting role after a mid-season shift to the bullpen. He dispatched the Border Cats after working around traffic, posting a scoreless top of the first.

The Huskies were similarly stymied in their half of the first. Both Jackson Smith and Thunder Bay hurler Jackson Irwin exchanged scoreless frames until the fourth, when the Twin Ports pups finally broke through.

After Huskies' second baseman George McIntyre reached on a fielder's choice, he advanced to second on a stolen base to put himself into scoring position with two down. Homegrown first baseman Reagan Reeder then shot a baseball into center field, allowing McIntyre to score from second and get the first run on the board. At the end of the second, it was 1-0 Duluth.

The dogs would add on in the fifth. Designated Hitter Tyler Palmer led off the Huskies' half of the inning with a single to left, and was followed by shortstop Elijah Fairchild working a walk. Palmer stole third, and then came home to score as Cal Elvis knocked an RBI base hit into left field. Fairchild, who advanced to third on the aforementioned play, came home as well when Rowan Kelly lofted a sacrifice fly to bring him in. That made it 3-0, in favor of the Huskies.

Jackson Smith exited the game after five scoreless frames of work, striking out five to tie a season high. He only allowed two hits while walking a pair.

The Huskies turned to Carson Turnquist, who in turn pitched a pair of scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh. The tall right-handed fireballer touched 94 miles per hour with his fastball, striking out four across his two innings of work.

After Turnquist, Joe Gizzi kept the good times rolling with a scoreless frame of his own. Neither he nor Turnquist allowed a hit to the Border Cats.

The Huskies added insurance in the bottom of the eighth, when Ethan Surowiec worked a one-out double, stole third, and then scored on a balk by Border Cats reliever Tyler Talbert.

In the end, those four runs were all Duluth would need, as Cal Elvis slammed the door with a pair of strikeouts and a pop up to third, retiring the Border Cats in their half of the ninth inning. Duluth took home win number 45 this season, extending the margin of Manager Marcus Pointer's best season yet at the Huskies' helm.

Jackson Smith earned his third win of the season, making him the only Huskies pitcher with at least three wins and three saves. Jackson Irwin took the loss for Thunder Bay.

On Deck:

The Huskies will finish the 2025 regular season at home against Thunder Bay tomorrow night, before heading to La Crosse for game one of the postseason against the Loggers.







