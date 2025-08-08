Chinooks Taken Down by Mallards in Penultimate Home Game

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wis. - A muggy August evening brought the Chinooks and Mallards to Moonlight Graham Field for their final meeting of the 2025 season.

In the end, Madison came away with the 11-3 victory, but Chinooks manager Aidan Wojciehowski saw impressive performances from three of his players.

In the leadoff spot, Grant Gray continued to be the reliable bat he's been all season for Lakeshore. He got the offense started with a leadoff home run to begin the game.

Gray finished 3-for-5 with the home run. Wojciehwoski thought he put together some good at bats, but Bubba Heidler had the better game at the dish.

Heidler, who has struggled at times offensively in his time with the Chinooks, finished 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. It was his first multi-hit game since July 2. Wojciehwoski always knew that Heidler had it in him.

"He's been doing it all year with the glove, but to do it with the bat tonight was fantastic," he said. "He's a really good player at his college, so to see him come out and do his thing was good to see."

It's a confidence boost Heidler deserves for his hard work.

"Confidence is contagious," Wojciehowski said about Heidler. "When he's confident at the plate and goes back to school, he'll have another great year."

While the final pitching numbers won't look too pretty, Wojciehwoski was impressed with what he saw from Carter Szohr out of the bullpen.

"He came in and ate up innings, which is what we needed," he said, adding that with little pitching available tonight, Szohr gave Lakeshore the necessary length to have more arms available for the final two games.

The UW-Whitewater freshman pitched five innings on Thursday night, striking out two Mallards hitters.

The Chinooks currently sit at 13-21, a game back of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for third place in the Great Lakes West division. A series sweep to end the season would be ideal for Wojciehowksi.

"I wanna get two wins, man," he exclaimed. "I think we're in a good position to compete these last two days...every at bat and every inning matters."







Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2025

Chinooks Taken Down by Mallards in Penultimate Home Game - Lakeshore Chinooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.