Rockers Begin Final Regular Season Series with Doubleheader

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Joe Mennella of the Green Bay Rockers

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (19-15, 41-26) will begin a three-game set with the Madison Mallards (23-9, 42-24) with a doubleheader tonight at Capital Credit Union Park with gates opening at 3:00pm. Game 1 will begin at 4:05pm with Game 2 beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The Rockers came away with a sweep and a claim of the regular season series over the Woodchucks yesterday, with a 10-5 victory. Green Bay scored four runs in the seventh inning as Eric Jeon and Joe Mennella joined the team lead in home runs with their seventh on the season. Keaton Baird delivered a strong four innings in the start and Evan Miranda closed things out, recording the last four outs of the ballgame.

Green Bay will send Mack Crowley to the mound for Game 1 and Bryce Leonard out for Game 2. Crowley, the Ashwaubenon native enters off an appearance out of the bullpen where he helped nail down the last three innings of a one-run loss at Wausau last Thursday. Leonard, who was the starter in the same game, enters with a 1-1 record and a 4.57 ERA. This is both pitchers' first appearances against Madison this season.

The Rockers will close the regular season tomorrow at Warner Park against the Mallards. Green Bay will play a factor in which opponent they will face on Sunday in the first round of the Northwoods League Playoffs, with Wausau and Madison still in contention for the second half title. Stay tuned to the Rockers and Northwoods League social media platforms for more updates as the postseason approaches.

