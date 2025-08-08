MoonDogs Stay Hot in 6-2 Win over Larks

The Mankato MoonDogs picked up another win over the Larks on Wednesday evening to remain atop the second half standings in the Great Plains West Division.

In the top of the second inning, the MoonDogs would rally with two outs. Caleb Wulf and Corey Nunez had back-to-back extra base hits to right center field. Ben Patton, the Larks' right fielder, dropped a fly ball which brought in the third run of the inning. Josey Williamson would then tack on one more run with a double down the left field line to give the MoonDogs a 4-0 lead.

Tate Marland got the start for the MoonDogs. Marland allowed just one run on seven hits in five innings on the mound. "I was trying to just put us in a good spot for this playoff run," said Marland. "We've got a good squad, we're looking to make a run, and I think we did a good job tonight."

The MoonDogs contributed to receive contributions from all over the lineup. Seven of their nine players in the starting lineup had at least one base hit, and all nine starters reached base in the game.

The Larks tallied ten hits on the evening, but were only able to scrap together two runs. All in all, the Larks left nine runners on base throughout the game.

The MoonDogs need to win one of two games against the St. Cloud Rox to clinch a spot in the playoffs. "They're one of the best teams in the league," said MoonDogs Manager Danny Kneeland. "We've got to get after it, but also stay within ourselves, and keep doing what we've been doing the last couple of weeks."







