Bismarck ND Baseball Team Signs ND Governor as Head Coach of One-Day Rebrand: Dakota Ditch Chickens

Published on December 15, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks will celebrate North Dakota's deep-seated hunting culture with the new alternate identity, the Dakota Ditch Chickens, debuting in 2026. The Larks will play as the Ditch Chickens for a bold one-night rebrand that tips its blaze-orange cap to the state's proud and playful hunting community. The Dakota Ditch Chickens, inspired by the Midwestern term for the ring-necked pheasant, will be a night to honor tradition, conservation, and the great outdoors.

The Dakota Ditch Chickens take on in-state rivals, the Badlands Big Sticks, at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field on July 15, 2026. The game will be loaded with state pride, good-natured competition, and an ultimate goal to raise awareness and support for conservation efforts and habitat development.

Making history as the first-ever sitting governor to manage a baseball team, Governor Kelly Armstrong has signed a one-day contract to be the head coach of the Dakota Ditch Chickens. While many other governors have thrown out first pitches or had careers in professional baseball before taking office, Governor Armstrong will be the first to set the starting lineup, manage gameday preparation, and coach a base - all while serving as the 34th governor of North Dakota. His game-night jersey will feature the number 34 in his honor.

Governor Armstrong's support for the Dakota Ditch Chickens is deeper than his lifelong love for baseball. In both his public service and private life, Armstrong has taken real steps to protect the region's rich outdoor recreational opportunities. Now, the Governor takes the head coach position to raise awareness about the importance of habitat to our hunting heritage.

The team's special blaze-orange and camo jerseys and hats will be auctioned off after the game to support a conservation-related charity.

"The Dakota Ditch Chickens were born from our mission to create core memories, a stronger community, and lifelong fans," Rob Williamson, Larks President, said. "For many North Dakotans, those earliest and strongest memories begin with generations hunting together. With this brand, we celebrate their legacy and seize an opportunity to give back to that community. This is a brand that really captures the spirit of North Dakota."

North Dakota's vast grasslands and rich croplands make it an ideal hunting environment. From fall through winter, the state becomes a destination for upland game hunters from across the country. One of the state's greatest assets is the North Dakota Game and Fish department's Private Land Open to Sportsmen (PLOTS) Guide, which features about 880,000 acres of private land made available within legal hunting seasons.

The Dakota Ditch Chickens game night will be presented by North American Coal. Their award-winning Environmental Stewardship Program responsibly restores land to productive or better landscapes. North American Coal's support continues to ensure future generations have access to enjoy the great outdoors.

The Dakota Ditch Chickens game night will be presented by North American Coal. Their award-winning Environmental Stewardship Program responsibly restores land to productive or better landscapes. North American Coal's support continues to ensure future generations have access to enjoy the great outdoors.







