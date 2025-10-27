Experienced Coaches with Ties to Bismarck Join Larks as First-Ever Scouts

The Bismarck Larks are taking a bold step toward building a championship-caliber team by hiring two experienced scouts to support new head coach Chris Monroe. This strategic move marks the first time in franchise history that the Larks have added dedicated scouts to their baseball operations team-a new approach designed to deepen the organization's recruiting network and strengthen relationships with college programs nationwide.

The two scouts, Mitch Gallagher and Justin Oliver, bring extensive experience, proven leadership, and strong ties to both Bismarck and the broader college baseball community. Together, they will help identify, evaluate, and recruit top talent during the off-season and throughout the summer season, giving Monroe a deeper and more connected player pipeline.

"This is a huge step forward for our program to build a team that can compete at the highest level," Larks General Manager Nate Maddox said. "Adding Mitch and Justin gives us eyes and ears across the country. Each brings a different set of strengths from their experience either with the Northwoods League or college programs around the country."

Mitch Gallagher is no stranger to the Larks organization. A member of the inaugural 2017 Larks team, Gallagher later returned as head coach of the Bismarck Bull Moose in 2020 and as an assistant coach for the Larks in 2021. He has since served as a head coach for the Kokomo Jackrabbits, a former Northwoods League team, and currently works as the interim head coach at Eastern Florida State College. His deep Northwoods League background and strong relationships with collegiate programs make him an ideal fit for this new role.

"The one thing that really stuck out in Bismarck is the people who seem to gravitate towards the organization - the fans, the front office," Gallagher said. "I'm always looking to get back involved with the Larks even if it's behind the scenes, doing whatever I can to make it a winning organization."

Justin Oliver, a graduate of University of Mary and former coach at Bismarck State College, is now based in San Jose, California but considers Bismarck a second home. Oliver brings more than 20 years of coaching experience and several years as an MLB scout. His decades coaching D1 athletes on the west coast makes him a particularly strong asset with collegiate and professional contacts on that side of the country.

"Chris and I talked right away and had a great conversation and connected quickly," Oliver said. "There's no doubt so far in this process that they hired the right guy [for head coach]. He's been very upfront about what he wants and how he wants to build this team. Just a total pleasure to work with."

While recruitment is already underway, Gallagher and Oliver will also prove valuable members of the team during the summer season. Their support in managing the roster and player rest will help Monroe focus on the play on the field.

The addition of Gallagher and Oliver underscores the Larks' commitment to both competitive excellence and community connection. By expanding scouting reach, building long-term relationships with college programs, and adding support to the coaching staff, the organization is setting the foundation for continued success on and off the field.







