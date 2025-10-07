Larks Hire Northwoods League Champion, All-Star as New Head Coach

The Bismarck Larks are proud to announce Chris Monroe is joining the team as Field Manager, leading the Larks into a milestone year and a new era of competitive, high-energy style of play. Chris's hire reflects the organization's commitment to connect with players and fans alike. Having played in the Northwoods League as well as professional baseball leagues, Chris uniquely understands the hustle, ambition, and tradition of our collegiate players. His experience in collegiate coaching is part of a robust, innovative strategy by the Larks baseball operations team to advance player recruitment.

Northwoods League Ties

Chris played with the Traverse City Pit Spitters, a Northwoods League Team, in 2021. During that season, Chris:

Helped lead the team to a Northwoods League Championship.

Was named a Northwoods League All-Star and competed in the Home Run Derby (3rd place finish).

Was known for his toughness and reliability. Chris was with the team for all but one game that season, showing the consistency and commitment that defined his playing career.

"The Northwoods League prepared me better than any other league I played in for professional baseball. I have memories of the Northwoods League that I'll have of the rest of my life," Chris said.

Chris played professional baseball in the Pioneer Baseball League and Atlantic League with the Idaho Falls Chukars, Lexington Legends, and Great Falls Voyagers. He was recognized as the Expedition League MVP in 2022.

"As I've shared with our fans in recent months, we are focused on finding the right people who fit the Northwoods League and the vision we have for the Larks. Chris stood out because he's lived this league. He was an All-Star, a Home Run Derby participant, and a champion with the Traverse City Pit Spitters-and he did it while showing up for all but one game that entire season. That experience gives him a unique perspective on what our players go through over the course of a summer. He knows the grind, the challenges, and the rewards of competing in this league, and that's something he can pass along to the next generation of Larks players. We're excited for him to bring that energy and perspective to Bismarck," Nate Maddox, Larks General Manager, said.

Collegiate Coaching Career

Chris is the assistant coach/hitting coach at Missouri Western State University, where he has recruited more than 30 players since starting in 2025. His prior experience includes:

Acting Field Manager/Hitting Coach, O'Fallon Hoots (2025, Prospect League)

Assistant Coach/Hitting Coach, Parkland College (2023-2025) - delivering a 42-15 record, Midwest Athletic Conference Co-Championship, and top-15 national ranking in 2024

"Relatability is a big thing for players now," Chris said of his experience with collegiate athletes. "I'm going to tell these guys to be where their feet are. It's a long summer. You start to get mixed up mentally if you start looking at the whole thing. That's the perspective we had at the Pit Spitters that led us to our championship."

At the Larks, Chris will be surrounded by a team of supporting scouts and coaching advisors. General Manager Nate Maddox is compiling a team of experienced and eager baseball professionals for the most robust baseball staff in Larks history. More details will be released in the coming weeks.







